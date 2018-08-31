AD
Pāpaʻikou Water Main Break Alert

By Big Island Now
August 31, 2018, 11:50 AM HST (Updated August 31, 2018, 12:39 PM)
×

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) reports that on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. Pāpaʻikou customers from Maluna Place and north along Old Māmalahoa Highway (also known as Scenic Road), and all side roads including but not limited to Ka‘apoko Homesteads and Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole Elementary and Intermediate School, will experience no water while DWS personnel repair a water main break near Pāpaʻikou Gym.

Repairs are estimated to be completed by this evening.

DWS has installed a spigot for public access at the intersection of Old Māmalahoa Highway and Maluna Place.

For more information, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour
emergencies, or dws@hawaiidws.org.

