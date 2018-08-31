Labor Day Weekend: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

The summer is coming to an end and this Labor Day weekend is going to be a busy one.

The Labor Day Holiday is one of the most dangerous holidays on our roads. It is illegal to drive in Hawai‘i with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Every year, about one-third of all deaths on our roads involve drunk drivers. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2016, there were 10,497 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. That’s about one person every 50 minutes. This Labor Day and every day spread the life-saving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

The Hawai‘i Police Department strictly enforces the DUI laws and will be out in force over the weekend. If you are pulled over and arrested it could set you back $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and repairs and more.

Drive with Aloha and don’t let your Labor Day end in disaster. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.