KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Jake Shimabukuro to the KAPA Cafe.

Jake’s exceptional and complex finger work has made him become the world’s most famous ukulele player. At the age of 4, he started learning how to play from his mother, who was an accomplished ukulele player. In 2006, he became famous worldwide from a youtube video of him playing George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”. His newest album The Greatest Day is out now. Jake will be performing in Hawaii at the Blue Note Hawaii on October 8, with two shows at 6:30 and 9:00 p.m.

