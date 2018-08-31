Changes to Puna Lava Zone Policies & Checkpoints

Hawai’i County Civil Defense reports changes to Puna lava zone policies involving restricted areas and checkpoints, as the pause in the Lower East Rift Zone eruption continues.

The following checkpoint changes will take effect on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 at 6 p.m.:

The checkpoint will be removed at Highway 137 at Papaya Farms Road;

The checkpoint will be removed at Highway 137 in Opihikao;

The checkpoint on Highway 130 on Leilani Street will be maintained, with access only to residents, officials and authorized personnel with placards;

The checkpoint on Highway 132 at the “Y” intersection in Nanawale will be maintained, with access only to residents, officials and authorized personnel with placards.

The mandatory evacuation area in Leilani Estates order is still in place. Access to the entire lava flow field (i.e., the fissures, etc.) and a 50-yard perimeter are restricted.

Be aware that the community needs to respect the private property rights of the residents in the lava zone, and trespassers will be prosecuted.

For further information, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.