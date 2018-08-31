August 31, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Dry and pleasant conditions are expected to hold through the weekend with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Trades are forecast to steadily trend down over the weekend, then increase once again into the moderate to breezy category Tuesday through midweek. Increasing moisture combined with increasing trades next week may lead to more widespread trade showers over the state.

