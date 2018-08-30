Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Aug. 31–Sept. 2

The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 2.45 to 9.78 in the vicinity of Wailuku Bridge to Waiaama stream Bridge on Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day), from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 11)

1) NORTH KONA

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile marker 117 to 119 in the vicinity of Seaview Circle and Kamehameha III Road on Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day), from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving.

2) VOLCANO

24/7 lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 11) alternating lanes, both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 30 in the vicinity of Volcano National Park due to cracks in the road because of volcano activity.