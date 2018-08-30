Rat Lungworm Support Group to Hold Educational Meetings

Upcoming Rat Lungworm Support Group meetings will feature Continuing Medical Education presentations on Gov. David Ige’s Joint Task Force on Rat Lungworm Disease recommendations for best practices for early diagnosis and management of the disease.

Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018

The Rat Lungworm Support Group will feature Dr. Kristin Rajala, director of Behavioral Health at the Hawai‘i Island Family Health Center and Behavioral Science Faculty at the Hawai‘i Island Family Medicine Residency. The support group meets at 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kea‘au Community Center, 16-186 Pili Mua Street in Kea‘au. For more information, contact Elena Cabatu at (808) 932-3160 or ecabatu@hhsc.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018

Healthcare providers, RLWD survivors and caregivers are invited to hear members of the Governor’s Taskforce on Rat Lungworm Disease present evidence-based guidelines outlining the best practices for early diagnosis and management of neuroangiostrongyliasis (RLWD). This Continuing Medical Education presentation will be held at 8 a.m. in Hilo Medical Center’s Nursing Conference Rooms on the first floor, 1190 Waianuenue Ave. in Hilo. For more information, contact June Ikeda at (808) 932-3176 or jikeda@hhsc.org.

The Rat Lungworm Support Group will feature members of the Governor’s Taskforce on Rat Lungworm Disease who will present a set of evidence-based guidelines outlining the best practices for early diagnosis and management of the disease. The support group meets at 4 to 6 p.m. at the Kea‘au Community Center, 16-186 Pili Mua Street in Kea‘au. For more information, contact Elena Cabatu at (808) 932-3160 or ecabatu@hhsc.org.