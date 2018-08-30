Membership Meeting for Hōlualoa Foundation for Arts & Culture

The public is invited to attend the annual membership meeting of the Hōlualoa Foundation for Arts & Culture dba Donkey Mill Art Center (Mill) on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The board and staff will share the year’s accomplishments with the community in celebration of their progress and growth. Members will have a chance to express their ideas and hopes for the Mill and learn about upcoming projects, including staff roles and how to get more involved as active members or through volunteer opportunities.

Not yet a member? Come find out what it’s all about and meet the Mill ohana. New and renewing members signing up at the event will receive exclusive one-day-only discounts on both membership rates and retail purchases.

Come meet the new Executive Director Maja Clark, share your ideas, renew your membership, and pick up a copy of the 2017 Annual Report. This event will also feature a variety of member-exclusive discounts in the gift shop and gallery.

While you’re at the Mill, take the opportunity to visit the current exhibition: Looking Out/Looking In: A survey of edition prints at the Mill. This exhibition offers a comprehensive survey of the Mill’s print editions collection and additional works showcasing the techniques of etching, drypoint, monoprint, monotype, mokuhanga, woodcut and more. Additional edition originals of selected prints on view will be available for purchase at special member discounts.

Donkey Mill Art Center is the home of Hōlualoa Foundation for Arts and Culture, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art education organization. Its mission is to provide a stimulating environment that helps individuals discover, develop and expand their artistic abilities. The Mill offers a variety of art classes for keiki and adults year round at its facility in Hōlualoa in addition to exhibits and events. For more information visit online or call (808) 322-3362.

The Mill is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and is located at 78-6670 Mamalahoa Highway in Hōlualoa.