Hilo Man Arrested in Connection to Burglaries

A 24-year-old Hilo man is in police custody after being arrested on Aug. 29, 2018, for a burglary that occurred in Hilo over the weekend.

Last night at 6:45 pm., an off-duty police officer observed Sanvin Silem in the area of Kawailani Street and Ainaola Boulevard and alerted patrol officers, who took Silem into custody for an outstanding warrant of arrest. He remains in the cellblock while police continue their investigation.

Police are also investigating a series of burglaries that were reported in the Industrial Area and the Waiakea area and had linked Silem to additional property crimes.

Anyone who may have any information about these incidents is asked to call Community Policing Officer Keith Simeona at (808) 961-2350 or email him at keith.simeona@hawaiicounty.gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.