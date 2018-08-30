Free Estate Planning Seminar

Are you wondering who will care for your loved ones when you’re gone? Is there a difference between a will and a trust? Which family and friends do you want to receive your valuables or mementos after you’ve passed away?

To help provide peace of mind for these and many other questions, Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) is inviting members and residents to a free “Estate Planning 101” seminar. This important workshop, presented by Kumu Belcher, Attorney with the Hawai‘i Trust & Estate Counsel, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawai‘i located at 600 Imiloa Place in Hilo.

For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section online. Seating is limited so RSVP right away.

Kumu Belcher will present information on such key topics as:

What estate planning entails

The difference between a will and a trust

Necessary estate planning documents

Selecting a Power of Attorney

Advance Health Care Directives

Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution

owned by its 40,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko,

Kealakekua and Kohala, along with Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena

High Schools. This fall, HCFCU will open its first branch in East Hawai‘i in Hilo. In addition to

complete checking and savings services, HCFCU provides help facilitating mortgage, land,

construction, and small business, educational, personal and auto loans; has drive up tellers; credit

and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs.

HCFCU also supports numerous Hawai‘i Island non-profit organizations and community events.

Membership in Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents.