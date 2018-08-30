Disaster Recovery Center Closed Labor Day Weekend

The joint federal/state/county disaster recovery center assisting residents with the Kīlauea eruption recovery will be closed for the Labor Day Weekend.

The Disaster Recovery Center at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-3022 Kauhale St. in Pāhoa

will close for business at its normal time of 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 31, and will re-open for

business on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 8 a.m.

Hours will remain 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and

CLOSED Sundays.

Hawai‘i County residents or businesses who suffered damage or losses as the result of the eruption

have until Wednesday, Sept. 12, to register for assistance with FEMA or the U.S. Small Business

Administration.

Survivors may also register at the Disaster Recovery Center; online at DisasterAssistance.gov; or by

phone at (800) 621-3362 or (TTY) (800) 462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay service may

call (800) 621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Disaster assistance can include FEMA grants for temporary housing, home repairs and replacement,

as well as low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans are

available to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters to cover losses not fully

compensated by insurance or other recoveries.

Applicants may apply to the SBA online. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.