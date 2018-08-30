August 30, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead

A dry and stable pattern is expected hold into the upcoming weekend with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Trades are forecast to steadily trend down over the weekend, then increase once again into the moderate to breezy category Tuesday through midweek. Increasing moisture combined with increasing trades next week may lead to more widespread trade showers over the state.

