August 30, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday September 06: The current small southeast swell will fade out tomorrow. A slightly larger south swell is expected to arrive tomorrow, peak late Saturday near the summer average, and gradually decrease through Monday. A very small northwest swell is possible through the weekend. A swell from Hurricane Norman may boost surf along east facing shores during the second half of next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of ENE wind swell and E wind swell

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NNE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

