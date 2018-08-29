Tropical Storm Miriam Forecast to Miss Hawai‘i

The National Weather Service Hurricane Center in Miami Florida issued an update on Tropical Storm Miriam at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

The storm has gained a little more strength and is expected to move into the Central Pacific Basin (crossing 140 W) later today.

The center of the storm is located 1,105 miles ESE of HIlo at 14.2 N 139.4 W, moving west at 12 mph.

Maximum sustained winds were measured at 70 mph, with higher gusts.

A turn toward the WNW with a decrease in forward speed is expected by tonight.

By Thursday, a large mid- to upper-level trough to the NE of the Hawaiian Islands is expected to cause Miriam to turn NW, then north through Friday night.

Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so, and Miriam could become a hurricane by Thursday.

Steady weakening is expected to begin on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.

National Weather Service forecasters said the cyclone is likely to veer off to the north well before approaching the islands.