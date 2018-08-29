KBIG CONTEST: Win Bruno Mars Tickets

The BIG Show Bruno Mars Contest Video Want KBIG-fm to fly you and a guest to see Bruno Mars at Aloha Stadium??!! Check the video!We'll fly the winner and guest, put you up at the Aqua Palms Waikiki, give you premium tix to the Thursday Bruno show at Aloha Stadium, AND $300 cash!!!BIG Mahalos to Ekahi Media & Dustin Acdal, and The Grand Naniloa Hotel for the use of the Willie K. Crown Room!Must be a Big Island resident 18 years of age or older to win. Posted by KBIG-fm on Thursday, August 23, 2018

KBIG-FM is kicking off it’s new morning show—The BIG Show with Keith Vachon & The Captain—with “The BIG Bruno Mars Scramble.”

Listen weekday mornings to play “The BIG Bruno Mars Scramble” for your chance to win a trip for two to see Bruno Mars 24 Karat Magic World Tour at Aloha Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at 7 p.m.

The prize package includes air fare, hotel accommodations at Aqua Palms Waikiki and $300 cash.

“The BIG Bruno Mars Scramble” tests your skills on how well you know Bruno Mars songs.

Listeners may qualify through Sept. 13, 2018. The winner will be randomly chosen and announced on Friday, Sept. 14.

The original drawing date was Sept. 4, but when Hurricane Lane stole the stage, KBIG extended the date. The video has the original, now incorrect, giveaway date.

Listen to KBIG’s “BIG Show” on 97.9 FM in Hilo, 106.1 FM in Kona and KBIGFM.com Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 a.m.

Reacting to high demand, the Thursday bonus show comes ahead of already booked performances on Nov. 10 and 11—all three of which have sold out.

Grammy winner Mars became the first artist to break the 50,000-capacity Aloha Stadium concert attendance records of U2 and Michael Jackson.

Tickets moved swiftly as Mars offered priority sales to zip code-restricted Hawai‘i residents for the first 48 hours.

