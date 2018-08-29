Informational Meeting on Proposed East Hawai‘i Organics Facility

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, will host a public information meeting for the recently published Draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Keaʻau Community Center located at 16-186 Pili Mua St., in Keaʻau.

To request special assistance or an auxiliary aid to attend this meeting, contact Gene Quiamas at Gene.Quiamas@hawaiicounty.gov at least three calendar days before the meeting date.