Informational Meeting on Proposed East Hawai‘i Organics Facility

By Big Island Now
August 29, 2018, 2:46 PM HST (Updated August 29, 2018, 2:46 PM)
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, will host a public information meeting for the recently published Draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed East Hawaiʻi Organics Facility.

East Hawai‘i Organics Facility Proposed location.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Keaʻau Community Center located at 16-186 Pili Mua St., in Keaʻau.

To request special assistance or an auxiliary aid to attend this meeting, contact Gene Quiamas at Gene.Quiamas@hawaiicounty.gov at least three calendar days before the meeting date.

