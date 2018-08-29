Free Estate Planning Seminar Scheduled in Kailua-Kona

To help ensure that your family is secure after you pass on, and your beneficiaries are cared for as you wish, Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is sponsoring Estate Planning 101, a free educational seminar that explains estate planning basics.

The event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at HCFCU’s Kaloko facility (73-5611 Olowalu Street, Kailua-Kona, in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room.

For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section.

Seating is limited so RSVP right away.

Presenter John Roth, attorney and program director of the Hawaii Trust & Estate Counsel, will discuss such important topics as:

The difference between a last will and testament and estate planning

What you need to know for the initial consultation

Determining when it’s time to review/revise an existing plan

Exploring common hypothetical scenarios

and other relevant topics

