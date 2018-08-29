August 29, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. North wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Looking Ahead

Seasonal trade wind weather is to prevail through rest of the week. A more showery trade wind weather may return to the state over the later part of the weekend into early next week.

