August 29, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday September 05: No significant swells are expected through the forecast period. A series of small background south swells will keep the surf from going flat along south facing shores. A small southeast swell is expected to build later today and peak on Thursday. A similar size south- southwest swell is expected to build Friday and peak at heights near the summer average on Saturday. A very small northwest swell is expected to reach the north and west facing shores over the upcoming weekend. An east swell from distant tropical cyclone Norman is expected to arrive during the early to middle part of next week, giving a boost to surf along east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with N winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SW long period swell for the morning drops into the ankle to knee high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.

