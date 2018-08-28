Water Conservation Notice Issued for Pāpaʻikou

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, inclement weather associated with Hurricane Lane caused damage to portions of their Pāpaʻikou infrastructure, causing interruptions in water service.

DWS is hauling water to maintain water service. As a result, DWS is requesting Pāpaʻikou customers to reduce daily water usage by 10% in order to maintain service to all.

Listed are some ways to reach the 10% water conservation goal:

Wash only full loads of laundry or dishes at a time.

Check faucets and pipes for leaks.

Keep a container of drinking water in the refrigerator. Use drinking water wisely.

Do not let water run unnecessarily. Turn the water off when you brush your teeth and

use a glass of water to rinse.

use a glass of water to rinse. Do not fill up the bathtub; shower instead.

Turn the showerhead off when washing your hair and only use water to wet and rinse.

Do not flush toilets unnecessarily.

Review and reduce frequency of irrigation schedule (if applicable) by adjusting timers

appropriately.

All irrigation and agricultural users should keep water usage to a minimum. Irrigate during the evening or early morning hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This measure will reduce waterloss due to evaporation and minimize water system usage during peak demand.

DWS must wait until conditions improve in order to assess the extent of the damaged infrastructure and will provide an update on a repair timeframe. The community’s cooperation and patience are appreciated.

For more information on water conservation, visit their website. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or dws@hawaiidws.org.