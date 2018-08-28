UH Hilo Awards Study Abroad Scholarship to Sophomore

The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo reports that Nanea Thomas, a sophomore environmental science major at the university, has been awarded the Audrey S. Furukawa (ASF) Study Abroad Scholarship in the amount of $1,500 for the fall 2018 semester.

Thomas is a Kamehameha Hawai’i High School alumna who carries a cumulative 3.94 grade point average and is currently participating in the Semester at Sea Program.

The ASF Study Abroad Scholarship was created to provide a UH Hilo student with the opportunity to study abroad and begin their global education journey. The recipient must have at least a 3.2 GPA with preference given to Hawaiʻi high school graduates.

To help support future students from Hawaiʻi to study abroad, or to learn more about the study abroad program, call UH Hilo’s Center for Global Education and Exchange at 932-7488 or visit online.