PTA Opening for Mammal Archery Hunting Labor Day Weekend

Pōhakuloa Training Area reports that it is opening mammal archery hunting this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 1 and 2.

Mammal permits are $25. General permits are $40, which include a mammal permit and

a game bird permit during bird season.

“We are thrilled to be opening up the training area to local hunters, and the broader community on Hawai‘i Island and expect this to be a remarkable season,” said Lt. Col. JR Borce, commander, Pōhakuloa Training Area.

For more information, or to register for hunting at Pohakuloa, visit online and click registration on the home page.

For additional questions regarding the hunting program, call Brian Leo at (808) 315-1545.