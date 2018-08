A 6.6 magnitude earthquake in the Mariana Islands has occurred with these preliminary parameters:

ORIGIN TIME – 1235 PM HST 28 AUG 2018

COORDINATES – 16.8 NORTH 147.1 EAST

LOCATION – MARIANA ISLANDS REGION

MAGNITUDE – 6.6 MOMENT

Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-Wide Tsunami is not expected and there is no Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i.