Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i in until 6:15 p.m.

At 3:13 p.m., radar and gages showed that heavy rainfall has developed over the slopes of the Big Island. The most intense rainfall was over the North Kona and Puna Districts with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. This rainfall is expected to persist through the afternoon then dissipate before sunset.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Kailua-Kona, Pa‘auilo, Waipi‘o Valley, Mountain View, Haw‘i, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Kamuela, Honoka‘a, and Pu‘uanahulu.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:15 p.m if heavy rain persists.