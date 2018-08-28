Congressional Delegation Honors Little League World Series Champions

Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie K. Hirono, and Representatives Colleen Hanabusa and Tulsi Gabbard filed bicameral Congressional resolutions honoring the Honolulu Little League team, who won the 2018 Little League World Series.

“Congratulations to each of the athletes on the Honolulu Little League team on becoming the 2018 Little League World Series champions, and mahalo to their manager, coaches, family members, and all of the volunteers and fans who supported the team on its way to Williamsport,” Sen. Hirono said. “Those who watched were not only heartened by the team’s victory, but also by the manner in which they conducted themselves. They treated their opponents, coaches, and parents with respect, and made Hawai‘i proud to have them as our representatives.”

“Our amazing team from Honolulu not only won the 2018 Little League World Series but taught the world about the strength of teamwork and aloha,” Sen. Schatz said. “As second baseman Sean Yamaguchi said, they aren’t just a team, they are a family. Congratulations to the boys, the coaches and the parents. You make Hawai‘i and the rest of the country proud.”

“What our boys accomplished, with the world watching, is a testament to their humble hearts, hard work and spectacular play,” Congresswoman Hanabusa said. “In the process of winning a championship, they shared the best parts of our local culture and reminded us that the next generation is ready to succeed. Hawai‘i’s future is bright. They dominated the competition, with Aloha. We are so proud of how they represented Hawai‘i to the international community. Congratulations to all the players, coaches and parents on winning the 2018 Little League World Series.”

“The players, coaches, and families of the Honolulu Little League team represented Hawai‘i to the world as true ambassadors of aloha, and made us all so proud,” Congresswoman Gabbard said. “These young players displayed unwavering sportsmanship, respect, and aloha – under trying circumstances as Hurricane Lane loomed over Hawai‘i. The people of Hawai‘i proudly commemorate their accomplishments, hard work, determination, and class in earning this great honor.”

The resolution celebrates Hawai‘i’s third Little League World Series title, and recognizes the hard work, commitment to sportsmanship, and dignity of the players, coaches, and families of the Honolulu Little League team.

Click here to download a copy of the resolution.