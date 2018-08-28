August 28, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued August 28 at 3:18AM HST until August 28 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 86. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 57. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Low around 67. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. High near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Lingering deep tropical moisture associated with Lane will keep island weather cloudy and wet today. Drier, more typical trade wind weather is expected to spread from east across the state tonight into Wednesday, prevailing through Friday. A more showery trade wind weather may return to the state over the later part of the weekend.

