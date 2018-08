The County of Hawai‘i reports that the next Pāhoa Eruption Information Meeting, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 29, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. at the Pāhoa High School cafeteria.

The postponement of the meeting comes as first responders are working on damage assessments in the wake of Hurricane Lane.

For further information, call Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031.