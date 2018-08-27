Ocean View Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash

A 24-year-old Ocean View man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Ocean View near the 82-mile marker of Hawaiʻi Belt Road, Highway 11.

He has been identified as Derick Tokjen.

Responding to a 7:09 a.m. call, police determined that a gray 2005 Honda sedan being operated by Tokjen had been traveling north on Hawaiʻi Belt Road near the 82-mile marker when it veered off of the right side of the roadway overturning down an embankment.

Tokjen was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 11:39 a.m.

Police believe inattention was a factor in this crash, but it is not immediately known if alcohol and drugs were a factor.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 21st traffic fatality this year compared with 24 at this time last year.