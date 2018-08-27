NHCH Announces New Doctor at Women’s Center

North Hawai‘i Community Hospital reports that Dr. Mark Villarin has joined the Women’s Center at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital.

Dr. Villarin is a graduate of Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, California, and completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency at University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine, Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Dr. Villarin is board eligible, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a junior fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. He is also a member of the American Medical Association and the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

Dr. Villarin’s professional interests include family planning, adolescent health, and smoking cessation during pregnancy. During his free time, he enjoys hiking, reading and running.

Dr. Villarin joins the team of physicians and certified nurse midwives at the Women’s Center at North Hawai’i Community Hospital. For appointments with Dr. Villarin or any other member of the NHCH team, call (808) 887-CARE.