Interisland Terminal Roadwork Scheduled at HNL

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division reports that the onramp from Aolele Street to the second level of the Inter Island Terminal will be closed on Tuesday morning, Aug. 28, 2018, and Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018, from 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., to remove and restore the overhead sign structure at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Roadwork is weather permitting.

The sign replacement project at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will replace approximately 3,100 indoor and outdoor signs including airport signage along the roadways, within HNL terminals, and parking structure signs. The work to replace the signs involves the removal, retrofit or replacement of overhead roadway sign structures; installation of ground mounted roadway signs and supports; and, installation of signs and supports in the parking structures and terminals. Electrical work, traffic control, ceiling patching, and other associated improvements are also included. The overall project is anticipated to be finished in Summer 2019.

During closure hours, message boards will be placed throughout the area to alert motorists of the closure. Motorists will be able to access the second level of the Inter Island Terminal from the H-1 Freeway only. To view a map of the closed areas and available routes, click here. To view a picture of the sign structure that will be replaced, click here. Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time to get to their destination.