HPD Investigating Assault Near 4 Mile Beach

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is investigating an Assault case that occurred on Sunday evening in Hilo, on Kalanianaole Avenue along the seawall, near the entrance to 4 Mile Beach Park.

At approximately 5:45 p.m, Sunday, Aug. 26, during a heated dispute the victim, in this case, was struck in the face by an unidentified male. As a result, the victim suffered injuries requiring him to be medevacked to O‘ahu for treatment. The suspect was in the company of two other unidentified males. The suspect was then seen leaving the area in a white Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

The suspect is described as being a local male, bald, 5-feet-10-inches, weighing 200 lbs. He was reported to be shirtless and wearing shorts.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Toni Rosete at (808) 935-3311.