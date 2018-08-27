HPD Arrests 21 Motorists for DUI Violations

The Hawaii County Police Reports that during the week of Aug. 20, through Aug. 26, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 735 DUI arrests compared with 742 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.9%.

There have been 808 major accidents so far this year compared with 869 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7%.

To date, there were 19 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 21 fatalities, compared with 22 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 24 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 13.6% for fatal crashes, and 12.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: