UPDATE: Flash Flood Warning for Island of Hawai‘i

UPDATE 2:12 p.m: Flood Warning Extended and more locations added

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Hawai‘i until 5 p.m.

At 2:02 p.m., radar and gages indicated heavy rain continuing over the northwest Big Island. The gage at Waiki‘i observed a rain rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour. Heavy rainfall has also spread southward and is occurring above the Hawai‘i Belt Road between Waimea and Kalaoa. Dry gulches along the highway may overflow and flood the road, especially between mile markers 8 and 28.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Waipi‘o Valley, Pōhakuloa Camp, Pu‘uanahulu, Haw‘i, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Waikoloa Village, Pololu Valley, Kohala Ranch, Kapa‘au

and Waimanu Valley.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.This warning may need to be extended beyond 4:30 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

Original Post:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Hawai‘i until 4:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 1:24 p.m, radar indicated a thunderstorm producing heavy rain near Waiki‘i, or near Pohakuloa Camp. The storm is nearly stationary. Rain was falling at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Pōhakuloa Camp, Kamuela, Pōhakuloa Training Area, Honoka‘a and Waipi‘o Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.