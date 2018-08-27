AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Arizona Sen. John McCain

By Big Island Now
August 27, 2018, 11:39 AM HST (Updated August 27, 2018, 11:39 AM)
×

By United States Congress – United States Senator John McCain Facebook page, Public Domain.

Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, at the direction of the President of the United States, until sunset on the day of interment, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. This action is a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of Sen. John McCain.

“Sen. McCain was a rare and courageous American who was a true leader and public servant—in both times of war and peace. He always put country before politics,” Gov. Ige said. “Hawai‘i sends its aloha and condolences to the McCain ‘ohana.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president’s proclamation can be found here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments