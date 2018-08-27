August 27, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 57. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 67. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread haze. High near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A trailing band of deep tropical moisture from Tropical Depression Lane, will keep windward areas showery through tonight, while leeward areas see a few showers spill over from time to time. Drier, more typical trade wind weather is expected to move in from east to west across the state on Tuesday, with quite comfortable weather expected Wednesday through Friday with noticeably lower humidity levels. A more showery trade wind pattern may return next weekend.

