August 27, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday September 03: No significant swells are expected during the forecast period. A series of small background swell from the south will keep the surf from being flat along the south facing shores. A small southeast swell should begin to fill in Tuesday and peak Wednesday night. A slightly bigger south-southwest swell is expected over the weekend at heights near the summer average. A small northwest swell is expected to reach the north and west facing shores over the upcoming weekend as well.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high W ground swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph.

