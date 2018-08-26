Obituary Notices: Week of August 26, 2018

Frances Feliciano

October 10, 1935 – August 12, 2018

Frances “Sica” Pacheco Feliciano, 82 of Kihei, Maui passed away peacefully in her home on August 12, 2018 under the care of Islands Hospice and grandchildren Lucinda Davis & Luana (Chad) Abilay.

She was born on October 10, 1935 in Makawao, Maui.Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Saturday, September 1, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

She is predeceased by her loving husband James “Lelo” Feliciano; parents, Victorio & Mary T. Pacheco – Paia; In-Laws, Raymond Sr., & Ramona Feliciano – Puuohala Camp; son & daughter-in-law, Howard & Kathy M. Feliciano – Kahului; son, Edward Feliciano; daughter, Lisa Feliciano; siblings, Henry Ayala (Helen) Pacheco – Oahu, Antonia P. Torres (Joseph Sr.) – Puunene, Joseph T. Pacheco Sr. – Oahu, Tony T. Pachecho (Tillie) – CA, Lawrence “Flodie” Pacheco Sr. (Lulu) – Kahului, Henry T. Pacheco (Joan) – Kahului, Santo Pacheco – Kahului, Richard Pacheco (Carol Tom) – Wailuku, David T. Pacheco Sr. (Lucille) – Kahului.She is survived by her daughter, Lucille F. (Alexander S. Sr.) Davis – Wailuku; siblings, Manuel T. Pacheco (Joanne) – CA, Daniel T. Pacheco (Karen) – Kihei, Marie P. Gonsalves (Damien) – Wailuku, Nancy P. Moniz (Wilfred) – Kahului; 18 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and by numerous nieces & nephews.Frances is going home. A loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Auntie, and Friend. She leaves behind her footprint of beautiful memories in the hearts of many.

Lareina Walker

December 19, 1971 – August 8, 2018

Lareina Lee-Anne Kapuaonalani Walker, 46, of Wailuku passed away on August 8th, 2018 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on December 19th, 1971 in Wailuku. She was a substitute teacher for the Department of Education at Paia Elementary School. Lareina is predeceased by her father, James H. Walker. She is survived by her companion Kevin “Pono” DeLima; her mother Albion “Cookie” Ritte; her step mother Zee Walker; Sons, Chyen G.W. Plascensia-Walker (Tammy), Christian M.K. Plascensia-Walker, Elisha James K. Walker; Siblings, Edwina “Sui” Joao (Otto), Christina “Tina” Bethke, Michael Ritte (Mia), Sasha Ritte-Juario, U’ilani “Little Girl” Walker-Baricuatro (Marcus), Kawailani Kahahane Silva (Gillie), Wailani Kahahane; Grandchildren, Theyn and Tycen; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Service will begin at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at Kualapu’u Recreational Center on Molokai on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at 11 a.m. Scattering of ashes will be held on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.