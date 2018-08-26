Hawai‘i Legislators Comment on Passing of Sen. McCain

John Sidney McCain III passed away on Aug. 25, 2018.

He was an American politician and naval officer who served as a United States Senator from Arizona from 1987 until his death.

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono issued the following statement on the passing of Sen. McCain:

“We mourn the passing of a great American and human being, John McCain. He fought many battles, met many extraordinary challenges, and faced the end with the courage he exemplified throughout his life. And yet, the end came too soon.

“Much will be said and written about John McCain over the days and months ahead, all paying tribute to this grand patriot. All of us who had the privilege of serving with Senator McCain have our personal stories and memories. He was my chairman and I will miss him.

“My heartfelt condolences to Cindy McCain, his children, grandchildren and the entire McCain ‘ohana.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released the following statement on the Senator’s passing:

“We lost a hero at a time when we need them. We lost a statesman when there are so few around. His was a life of service and a life well lived. May his memory be a blessing.”