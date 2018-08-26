Gov. Ige Attends Deployment Ceremony

Gov. David Y. Ige attended a deployment ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, for soldiers from Alpha and Bravo Troops, 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment, and elements of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, both from the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard.

In his remarks to the soldiers, Gov. Ige said, “As a father and husband, it is with much gratitude that I acknowledge your service to make the world a better place, a safer place for all families, here and abroad—and especially in Egypt and Kosovo.”

He pledged that the state will provide local resources to the families of the soldiers serving on deployment.

The 1-299th CAV will be supporting the Multinational Force and Observers in Egypt. The MFO is an international peacekeeping force overseeing the terms of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

The 29th IBCT will be deploying to Kosovo in support of Multinational Battle Group East Kosovo Forces (KFOR). KFOR’s mission is to contribute to a safe and secure environment, support the international humanitarian effort, and the development of a stable, democratic, multi-ethnic and peaceful Kosovo, and support the development of the Kosovo Security Force.