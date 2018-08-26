Flash Flood Advisory Issued

Flash Flood Advisory IssuedAugust 26, 2018, 3:26 PM HST (Updated August 26, 2018, 3:26 PM)
- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 6:15 p.m.
At 3:14 p.m., radar indicated nearly stationary, heavy rain near Pu‘uanahulu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pu‘uanahulu.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.
This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the Big Island, Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe, and O‘ahu until 6 p.m.