AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Flash Flood Advisory Issued

By Big Island Now
August 26, 2018, 3:26 PM HST (Updated August 26, 2018, 3:26 PM)
×

  • The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Hawai‘i until 6:15 p.m.

    At 3:14 p.m., radar indicated nearly stationary, heavy rain near Pu‘uanahulu. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

    Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pu‘uanahulu.

    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

    Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

  • Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
  • Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

    This advisory may need to be extended beyond 6:15 p.m. if heavy rain persists.

    A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the Big Island, Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe, and O‘ahu until 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 1 )
View Comments