Eruption Disaster Recovery Center to Reopen, Aug. 27

The County of Hawai‘i reports that the joint federal/state/county disaster recovery center assisting residents with the Kīlauea eruption recovery is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Aug. 27, after being closed since noon on Wednesday due to severe weather.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said the Disaster Recovery Center at the Pāhoa Neighborhood Facility, 15-3022 Kauhale St. in Pāhoa will be open for business at its normal time of 8 a.m. Hours remain 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and CLOSED Sundays.

Island residents or businesses who suffered damage or losses as the result of the eruption have until Wednesday, Sept. 12, to register for assistance with FEMA or the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Survivors may also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at (800) 621-3362 or (TTY (800) 462-7585. Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay service may call (800) 621-3362. The toll-free numbers are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Disaster assistance can include FEMA grants for temporary housing, home repairs and replacement, as well as low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans are available to businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries.

Applicants may apply to the SBA online. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.