August 26, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued August 26 at 3:42AM HST until August 26 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Moisture left behind in Lane’s wake will continue to bring showers to the islands through Tuesday. Windward locations are expected to receive the bulk of the rain. Drier, more typical trade wind weather is expected to move in by midweek.

Hilo

This Afternoon: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 80. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 65. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 66. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

This Afternoon: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. High near 82. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Low around 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. High near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light east. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.