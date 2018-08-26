August 26, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday September 02: The trade wind swell mixed in with the swell from Lane continues to diminish. It has subsided enough to where the High Surf Advisory for the east facing is canceled. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected during the forecast period. A series of small background swell from the south will keep the surf from being flat along the south facing shores. The largest of the south swell is due in over the upcoming weekend. A small northwest swell is expected to reach the north and west facing shores over the upcoming weekend as well.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

