Local Detailer Qualifies to Primp Air Force One

Robin Marquez, owner of Signature Auto Detail Hawaii, has been awarded a Detailing Business, Paint Correction, Headlight Repair and Ceramic Coatings Certification from the detailer of Air Force One, Renny Doyle of Detailing Success.

The highly intense but comprehensive five-day Detailing Success accreditation is the only one of its kind in the detail training industry, and qualifies Marquez for a coveted spot on the 2019 Air Force One Detailing Team, which will be announced next spring.

He also now holds a dual certification (CD SV) from the International Detailing Association (IDA).

Marquez is already a successful mobile automotive detailer servicing the Hāmākua Coast to Honoka‘a, and from the Kohala Coast to Kailua-Kona; however, technology drove him to take his business and his skills to a more advanced level.

Doyle is a nationally renowned Master Automotive and Aircraft Detailer & Trainer known for his 15-year restoration and preservation of the original presidential jet Air Force One on display at Seattle’s Museum of Flight.

He also leads an exclusive detailing team to the Gordon McCall Motorworks Revival and The Quail at Monterey Car Week every year.

A Detailing Success certification takes detailing into advanced paint correction, a meticulous and precision-based process that lets Marquez revitalize an aging or neglected vehicle’s cloudy, oxidized paint, the company’s press release stated. Afterward, the shine is often more brilliant than it was when the vehicle was new. It also saves customers thousands of dollars in a respray (re-paint), which devalues the vehicle.

Furthermore, Doyle’s certification trained Marquez in the use of European Steam Clean, which uses hot vapor and powerful extraction to professionally revive car interiors including fabrics, carpets and hard plastics; and certified him in the application of Doyle’s Double Black Inspiration protective coating by P&S Detail Sales.

Over the next couple of years, Marquez can also, if he chooses, work towards becoming a “made-man” of the infamous Detail Mafia, a senior-level project team of detailing mentors and leaders who cross state lines to work on community projects, often on a pro bono basis. Some of those projects include cleaning and restoring emergency, fire, and police vehicles after hurricanes; restoring classic motorcycles, fire engines, aircraft, etc. for local museums; and cleaning vehicles for nationally-known automotive auctioneers like Mecum and Barrett Jackson.

Also, as a certified member (CD) of the IDA, Marquez now holds an advanced Skills Validated (SV) certification with the organization. Certified IDA detailers are held to a higher quality standard, and the SV designation means Marquez has passed challenging hands-on testing according to strict industry standards determined by leading industry professionals.

For more information about Marquez and this professional step that enables him to offer his customers a more innovative way to preserve and maintain their automotive investment, contact him at (808) 557-5282 or contact Kimberly Ballard at (256) 653-4003.