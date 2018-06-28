June 28, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 68. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before 11am. High near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming northeast.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 10am. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 67. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before 10am. Widespread haze. High near 82. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Looking Ahead