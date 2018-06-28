June 28, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday July 04: Surf along east facing shores will trend down beginning Friday as the trades relax. Surf along south facing shores will peak Thursday near the advisory level as a reinforcing south swell fills in. This source will gradually ease into the upcoming weekend. Two small long period southerly swells, expected over the weekend and early next week will keep the surf along south facing shores near the summer average.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE wind swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high SSW ground swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high mix of SSW ground swell and E wind swell with occasional shoulder sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy with NE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT