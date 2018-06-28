4:55 AM: No Tsunami From 5.4-M Summit Explosion

This news story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available and new articles will be added to the website’s “News” section. Previous information about ongoing events can be found in Big Island Now’s “Volcano Blog” section.

KĪLAUEA SUMMIT LIVESTREAM LINK

CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE LAVA MAP FOR JUNE 27, 2018

Thursday, June 28, 4:55 a.m.:

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an explosive eruption at Kīlauea summit has occurred at 4:49 a.m. The resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas. The wind may carry the ash plume to the southwest toward Wood Valley, Pahala and Ocean View.

The danger from this eruption is ash fallout. The major response is to protect yourself from fallout.

If you are at home, stay indoors with the windows closed. Turn on your radio and listen for updates from authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are in your car, keep the windows closed. Ash fallout may cause poor driving conditions, due to limited visibility and slippery driving conditions. Drive with extreme caution, or pull over and park.

After the hazard has passed, check your home, and especially your catchment system, for any impact that may affect your water quality.

4:52 a.m.: No Tsunami From 5.4-M Summit Explosion

A SEISMIC EVENT HAS OCCURRED NEAR THE SUMMIT OF KILAUEA VOLCANO.

THE EVENT IS LIKELY ASSOCIATED WITH A SUMMIT ERUPTION.

ITS PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS ARE

ORIGIN TIME – 0449 AM HST 28 JUN 2018

COORDINATES – 19.4 NORTH 155.3 WEST

LOCATION – IN THE SUMMIT REGION OF KILAUEA VOLCANO

MAGNITUDE – 5.4

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED.