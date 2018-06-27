Paradise Helicopters Rescues More Animals

Paradise Helicopters reports that on Sunday, June 24, 2018, Big Island resident Axel Kratel organized an evacuation of farm animals from an area of land that was lava locked by the Kīlauea eruption.

The footage features a specialized animal rescue net developed in Maui. Kratel enlisted the help of KIA Hawai‘i to wrangle the animals

Paradise Helicopters CEO Cal Dorn lead the rescue in the helicopter and four cows and two sheep were rescued and more rescues are planned if possible with flight permissions and weather.

To donate to this cause go to: https://www.gofundme.com/kapoho-farms-lava-rescue