June 27, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 68. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 66. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Widespread haze. Low around 67. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North northeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Looking Ahead

A surface ridge north of the state will maintain breezy trade wind weather through the rest of the work week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, mainly at night and during the morning. Some of these showers will drift downwind across leeward areas of the smaller islands.

