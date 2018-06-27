June 27, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday July 3: Short-period wind waves will continue to produce elevated surf along east facing shores the next couple of days, and then trend down late in the week. Surf along south facing shores is slowly on the rise with the local Barbers Point buoy reporting swell of 3 ft and 15 seconds. A secondary reinforcement swell is expected to arrive on Wednesday and peak on Thursday at or near High Surf Advisory levels. This swell will gradually diminish into the weekend. A small short-period southeast swell is also expected in island waters for at least the next several days, generated by persistent trade winds in the distant southeast Pacific.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high S long period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE short period wind swell for the morning. The surf builds from the E into the stomach to shoulder high range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

